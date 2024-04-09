 Bhopal Robbery: Minor Servant, With Friends, Executes ₹50 Lakh Heist At Doc's Shahpura Residence, Caught
The crime was allegedly perpetrated by the household's underage servant and his accomplices.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)

The crime was allegedly committed by the minor who worked as a servant, along with his four aides, on Monday night. The accused servant allegedly disabled the CCTV cameras installed in the house before executing the robbery.

Police was informed and teams were sent in search of the accused. Three were nabbed within five hours, however two others are still on run.

The primary accused, a minor servant residing in the household, planned the heist with the help of his close aides from Mandideep. To convince the owners, the accused asked his friends to thrash him during the execution of the plan. According to reports, prior to carrying out the crime, the juvenile servant and his accomplices disabled the CCTV cameras installed in the residence.

All accused fled with Rs 50 lakh in cash as well as gold and silver jewellery from the premises.

Police have managed to recover Rs 47 lakh of the stolen amount and have detained three individuals thus far, while two others remain at large and are currently being pursued.

According to information, police action was taken to seal off the city borders for a brief period. Multiple police teams were dispatched to various locations to investigate.

Additionally, mobile phone activity in the vicinity at the time of the crime was closely monitored. This strategic approach facilitated the resolution of the case within a remarkably short span of five hours.

The police are currently interrogating the accused individuals.

