 Bhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4 Critical
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4 Critical

Bhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4 Critical

The accident claimed lives of two people as well as incurring major injuries to four more, said Police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

The accident occurred during the wee hours of Tuesday, when two people died and four others sustained severe injuries, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava.

The devastating accident unfolded near Begumganj on the Sagar-Bhopal Road, approximately 80 kilometers from the district headquarters. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning as the vehicle, en route from Chhatarpur to Bhopal, met with a fatal fate.

Read Also
MP: Rahul Gandhi Surprises Mahua Harvesters At Umaria Fields After His Chopper Runs Out Of Fuel;...
article-image

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava, the SUV veered off the road and took a dive into a deep 12-feet culvert around 4 am. In the unfortunate turn of events, two individuals lost their lives in the dreadful crash, while four others sustained severe injuries.

The victims were identified as Bihari Lal Mahobia, aged 60, and his wife Barli Bai Mahobia, aged 55.

Read Also
Bhopal: Swarms Of Bees Attack Morning Joggers In Ekant Park; Stung, People Run For Cover; Video...
article-image

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava further revealed that the four injured individuals, whose identities were not disclosed, were promptly transferred to a hospital in Bhopal for urgent medical attention as they were severely injured in the crash.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4...

Bhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4...

MP: Rahul Gandhi Surprises Mahua Harvesters At Umaria Fields After His Chopper Runs Out Of Fuel;...

MP: Rahul Gandhi Surprises Mahua Harvesters At Umaria Fields After His Chopper Runs Out Of Fuel;...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former MLA Lakhansingh Baghel Joins BJP, Citing Lack Of Respect For...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former MLA Lakhansingh Baghel Joins BJP, Citing Lack Of Respect For...

Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Pose As Board Exam Evaluators, Offer Students To Promote Them For Money

Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Pose As Board Exam Evaluators, Offer Students To Promote Them For Money

Bhopal: Water Shortage Scorches Summer Needs; 9 Urban Bodies Get Drinking Water After 2 Days

Bhopal: Water Shortage Scorches Summer Needs; 9 Urban Bodies Get Drinking Water After 2 Days