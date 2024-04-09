Bhopal Road Rash: Speeding SUV Falls Into 12 Feet Deep Culvert On Sagar-Bhopal Road; 2 Dead, 4 Critical

Representative Image | ANI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):

The accident occurred during the wee hours of Tuesday, when two people died and four others sustained severe injuries, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava.

The devastating accident unfolded near Begumganj on the Sagar-Bhopal Road, approximately 80 kilometers from the district headquarters. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning as the vehicle, en route from Chhatarpur to Bhopal, met with a fatal fate.

According to Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava, the SUV veered off the road and took a dive into a deep 12-feet culvert around 4 am. In the unfortunate turn of events, two individuals lost their lives in the dreadful crash, while four others sustained severe injuries.

The victims were identified as Bihari Lal Mahobia, aged 60, and his wife Barli Bai Mahobia, aged 55.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police Alok Shrivastava further revealed that the four injured individuals, whose identities were not disclosed, were promptly transferred to a hospital in Bhopal for urgent medical attention as they were severely injured in the crash.