Bhopal: Swarms Of Bees Attack Morning Joggers In Ekant Park; Stung, People Run For Cover; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The morning walk turned into a nightmare after swarm of honey bees attacked the joggers at Bhopal's Ekant Park on Monday. The bees stung several people, leading to a chaotic situation in the park.

According to reports, many visitors were stung once or twice during the ordeal. The incident occurred around 8 AM on Monday. A video of the attack is widely circulating on social media.

The calm and peaceful atmosphere of the park quickly transformed into panic and chaos as visitors scrambled for cover after the unexpected bee assault.

In the footage, people can be seen freely walking in the park before suddenly being attacked by the aggressive bees. Amidst the chaos, a woman is seen quickly covering her head with a towel in a desperate attempt to protect herself from the continuous attack of the bees.

Divisional Forests Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak informed Free Press, “We have sent a team to remove bee hive to ensure total safety. In morning, we got news about the incidence, immediately forest department sent the team.”

Ekant Park, situated in the heart of the city, is a popular spot for morning walks among bureaucrats, ministers residing in Char Imli, as well as residents from various posh colonies such as SBI Bank Colony, Rishipuram, Manipuram, and others.

Additionally, residents from nearby Bhopal's upscale areas like E-4, E-5 of Arera Colony, Baghira Apartment, and Patrakar Colony often visit the park for their daily exercise routines.