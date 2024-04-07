Bhopal: Complaint Filed Over Will Notarised After Notary’s Death

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint has been made with CSP police (Chhola area) about a will notarised after the death of notary and an appeal has been made to register a case under section 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC. Notary Bhagwan Swaroop Shrivastava died on March 17, 2021, while the notarised will bears date of July 5, 2021. The original will of one Narain Singh of Huzur tehsil, Bhopal, was registered at the registrar office on September 1, 2021.

But another will, which was notarised by Shrivastava on July 5, 2021 and not registered, was produced. Narain Singh died on September 21, 2021. The registered will was executed in favour of Moolchand, son of Narain Singh, village Agaria, Huzur. Moolchand lodged a complaint to Chhola police stating that his father Narain Singh divided the property among three brothers and a sister.

His brothers Sriram alias Gudda and Dhara Singh tried to take possession of the entire property. Moolchand further stated that his brothers have threatened him and are creating nuisance. Advocate Rajesh Barman said, “Naraian Singh’s will has been executed to divide the parental property into three brothers and a sister. But some of the family members produced another will, which has been notarised by such a notary who died on March 17, 2021, but the fraud will bear a date of July 5, 2021.”