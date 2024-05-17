State Forest Exam 2023: HC Orders MPPSC To Prepare Fresh Prelim Merit List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, found two questions of State forest services examination - 23 conducted by MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC), wrong and asked MPPSC to prepare fresh merit list for mains examinations to be held on June 20 this year. Petition was filed in High Court. Justice Vivek Agrawal has passed the order.

Anand Yadav and Deepika Sharma and others had filed 18 petitions in HC over 5 controversial questions asked in preliminary held in December 2023. HC found two questions of them controversial. Main examination will be on June 20 this year. In examination held in December 2023 it was asked that when did the Quit India Movement start? When was the second MP Election Commission formed? Four options were given for each of the two questions. Later PSC deleted the questions considering these four options wrong.

Advocate Anshul Tiwari, who filed the petition, informed Free Press, “ HC finds one of questions wrong of preliminary examinations to its mark will be equally distributed to all and second question’s option Jaipur is right answer so these two questions of preliminary examination had generated controversy. Around 18 different petitions regarding this matter were filed in High Court. Total five questions were controversial for which we had filed petition. Anand Yadav and Deepika Sharma and others had filed petitions.”