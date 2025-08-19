 NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here
NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday declared the NEET-PG results at natboard.edu.in.

Updated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
NEET PG 2025 Result

NEET PG 2025 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday declared the NEET-PG results. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate can check and download the NEET PG 2025 Result at natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2025 scorecard, available for download on the official website, includes key details such as the candidate's name, registration number, name of the exam, subjects appeared for, marks scored, total marks, and qualifying status.

According to the data, out of 2,42,493 registered candidates for NEET PG 2025, a total of 2,30,114 appeared for the exam. Of those, 1,28,116 candidates have successfully qualified.

The NEET-PG 2025 exam was held on August 3 in a single shift, conducted in computer-based mode across 1,052 test centres in 301 cities. Over 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. To ensure a secure and fair process, the NBEMS deployed more than 2,200 faculty members from medical colleges and hospitals to monitor and prevent any malpractice.

NEET-PG 2025 acts as both an eligibility and ranking test for admissions into MD, MS, and PG Diploma courses for the 2025–26 academic year. Additionally, it is the qualifying exam for Post-MBBS DNB programmes, 6-year Direct DrNB courses, and NBEMS diploma seats.

NEET PG 2025 Result Direct Link

