OSSC CHSL Mains Result 2024 Out At ossc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Marks List Here

OSSC CHSL Mains Result 2024 Out | Canva

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has issued the Mains test results for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level. Candidates can download their scores from the official website, ossc.gov.in. A total of 654 individuals have been selected to participate in the certificate verification, which is set for August 26, 2025. The major examination was held on July 20, 2025. The recruiting effort intends to fill a total of 324 Soil Conservation Extension Workers positions.

OSSC CHSL Mains Result 2024: How to check?

To view and download the scorecards, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CHSL Mains 2024 result link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, the OSSC CHSL Mains 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the scorecards

Details mentioned on the OSSC CHSL Mains Result 2024 are exam name, roll number, category, the number of qualified candidates, and cut-off marks.

OSSC CHSL Mains Result 2024: Cut-off marks

The OSSC CHSL SCEW Cutoff marks are as follows:

1. UR: 100

2. UR (W): 89

3. SEBC (W): 88.5

4. SC: 77.5

5. SC (W): 66.5

6. ST: 60.5

7. ST (W): 53

8. EX-SM: 68.5

9. SP: 5

10. PWD-Cat-II: 58

11. PWD (W)-Cat-II: 53.5

12. PWD-Cat-III: 67.5

13. PWD (W)-Cat-III: 56

OSSC CHSL Mains Result 2024: Selection process

Aspirants will be chosen based on the outcomes of the preliminary exam, the main exam, and certificate verification.