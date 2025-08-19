IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes On August 21; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 | ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will end the online application window for Clerk positions (CRP CSA-XV) soon. Aspirants can submit their online application forms on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in until August 21, 2025. The online preliminary exam will be taken in October 2025, and the main exam is expected to be held in November 2025. This recruitment campaign will fill 10270 Customer Service Associate positions within the organization.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the Clerk registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the documents (if necessary), and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Candidates in the SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM categories must pay a fee of Rs 175, while all other categories must pay Rs 850.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of a preliminary and a main examination. The preliminary test will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks. The exam lasts for 60 minutes. Applicants must pass each of the three tests by scoring over the IBPS-determined cut-off marks.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Applicants applying for the position must have a degree in any discipline from a university recognized by the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. When enrolling online, the applicant must have a valid mark-sheet / degree certificate proving that he or she is a graduate on the day of registration and state the percentage of marks received in graduation.