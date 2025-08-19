OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025: Exam Dates For 506 Posts Announced; Check Salary Structure Here

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025 | Canva

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the exam timetable for the positions of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (Advt. No. 04 of 2025-26). The recruiting effort intends to fill 506 openings that have been advertised.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification Release Date: June 21

2. Start of Online Application: July 1

3. Last Date to Apply: July 31 (5:00 PM)

4. Exam Date: August 31

5. Admit card: August 25

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

According to the announcement, the exam will be held on August 31 in two shifts: from 9.30 a.m. to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. The test will be placed at Saraswati Sishu Vidya Mandir, Kharavela Nagar, Unit-3, Bhubaneswar, behind R.B.I. and near Keshari Talkies. Admit cards will be available on August 25, 2025, on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card?

To view and download the hall tickets, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the VAS admit card 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

OPSC VAS Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Group-A (Junior Branch-II) of the Odisha Veterinary Service, under the Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Department, carries a pay scale of ₹56,100/- in Level 12, Cell-1 of the Pay Matrix as per Rule-3 of the ORSP Rules, 2017, along with the usual Dearness Allowance and other allowances as approved by the Government of Odisha from time to time.