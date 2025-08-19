 BOB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 455 Posts Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBOB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 455 Posts Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

BOB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 455 Posts Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

The online applications for Managerial positions is going to close by the Bank of Baroda on the Bank of Baroda's official website, bankofbaroda.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 | bankofbaroda.in

BOB Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has opened applications for Managerial positions. Those who are eligible may submit applications online at the Bank of Baroda's official website, bankofbaroda.in. The deadline to apply is August 19, 2025.

BOB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort will fill 455 positions inside the organization. The post-wise details are:

1. Corporate & Institutional Credit department: 94 posts

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Cancer Hospital In Raigad, Approves Resumption Of Flights At Chipi Airport
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals
Navi Mumbai Dominates Maharashtra Pencak Silat Championship With 78 Medals

2. Risk Management department: 12 posts

3. Security department: 10 posts

4. MSME Banking department: 6 posts

Read Also
JSSC JLSCE Result 2023 Out At jssc.nic.in; Details Here
article-image

5. Finance department: 3 posts

6. Digital department: 20 posts

7. MSME department: 300 posts

8. Risk Management department: 10 posts

BOB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: After this, under the Career tab, go to ‘Current Opportunities.’

Step 3: Next, click on “Apply Now” under “Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/09” and “Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/10.”

Step 4: Now, aspirants need to fill out the application form, upload documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BOB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for general, EWS, and OBC candidates, and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen), and women candidates.

The candidate must pay the non-refundable application fee/intimation charges regardless of whether or not an online test takes place and whether or not the applicant is shortlisted for the interview.

Read the first detailed official notification here

Click here for the second detailed official notification

BOB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The shortlisting procedure will be used, followed by a round of Personal Interview (PI) or any other form of selection. The qualifying marks in the interview/selection procedure will be determined by the bank.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday,...

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2025 Result Declared: Scorecard Available At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

CBSE Warns Against Fake Claims For Duplicate Mark Sheets And Certificate Corrections; Check Details

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups

IIM-Calcutta Innovation Park Launches ₹50-Crore Fund For Cleantech & Sustainability Startups