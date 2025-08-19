BOB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 455 Posts Ends Today; Check Selection Process Here

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025 | bankofbaroda.in

BOB Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has opened applications for Managerial positions. Those who are eligible may submit applications online at the Bank of Baroda's official website, bankofbaroda.in. The deadline to apply is August 19, 2025.

BOB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort will fill 455 positions inside the organization. The post-wise details are:

1. Corporate & Institutional Credit department: 94 posts

2. Risk Management department: 12 posts

3. Security department: 10 posts

4. MSME Banking department: 6 posts

5. Finance department: 3 posts

6. Digital department: 20 posts

7. MSME department: 300 posts

8. Risk Management department: 10 posts

BOB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOB at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: After this, under the Career tab, go to ‘Current Opportunities.’

Step 3: Next, click on “Apply Now” under “Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/09” and “Advt. No. BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/10.”

Step 4: Now, aspirants need to fill out the application form, upload documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

BOB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹850/- + payment gateway charges for general, EWS, and OBC candidates, and ₹175/- + payment gateway charges for SC, ST, PWD, ESM (Ex-Servicemen), and women candidates.

The candidate must pay the non-refundable application fee/intimation charges regardless of whether or not an online test takes place and whether or not the applicant is shortlisted for the interview.

Read the first detailed official notification here

Click here for the second detailed official notification

BOB Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The shortlisting procedure will be used, followed by a round of Personal Interview (PI) or any other form of selection. The qualifying marks in the interview/selection procedure will be determined by the bank.