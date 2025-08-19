JSSC JLSCE Result 2023 Out At jssc.nic.in; Details Here

JSSC JLSCE Result 2023 | jssc.nic.in

JSSC JLSCE result 2023: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the scores of the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam 2023, or JLSCE 2023. Those who qualify can download their scorecards on the official website, jssc.nic.in. The test took place from September 8 to 20, 2024, in Ranchi, Bokaro, Dhanbad, East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur), and Dhanbad districts..

The commission was seeking applicants for 444 Lady Supervisor posts, and 313 aspirants were pronounced qualified. Under Pay Level 6, the pay scale ranges from Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

How to download the scorecards?

To check the scores, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘what’s new’ tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the JLSCE result 2023 link and then check the roll numbers.

Step 4: Download the JLSCE result 2023 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the result

JSSC JLSCE 2023: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of three phases: the written exam, the interview, and the document verification procedure.

JSSC JLSCE 2023: Exam pattern

All applicants must take the one-phase Main examination. This test consists of three distinct papers that will be administered in three different shifts. Each paper's admit card was provided separately.

There will be three papers for the exam, each with a different number of questions and time limits. There will be 120 questions on Paper 1, and it will take 2 hours to complete. There will be 100 questions on Paper 2, and it will similarly last two hours. There will be 150 questions on Paper 3, and everyone will have 2 hours and 30 minutes to answer them.

Paper 1 is qualifying in nature; however, the final merit will be derived using the marks from both Papers 2 and 3. Three marks will be given for each correct response, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.