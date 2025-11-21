CCRAS Group A, B And C Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here’s How To Check

CCRAS Group A, B and C Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

CCRAS Group A, B and C Admit Card 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) issued the CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B, and C positions. Those who qualify can submit their applications online at ccras25.onlineregistrationform.org, the CCRAS's official website.

CCRAS Group A, B, and C Recruitment 2025: Exam dates

The computer-based test will take place on November 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, December 2, 3, and 4, 2025.

CCRAS Group A, B, and C Recruitment 2025: Exam centres

The computer-based test will be administered in various test center. The exam centres name are:

1. Ahmedabad

2. Bengaluru

3. Bhopal

4. Bhubaneswar

5. Chandigarh/Mohali

6. Chennai

7. Cuttack

8. Dehradun

9. Dimapur

10. Durgapur

11. Guwahati

12. Hyderabad

13. Indore

14. Jabalpur

15. Jaipur

16. Jammu

17. Jorhat

18. Kolkata

19. Lucknow

20. Mumbai

21. Nagpur

22. Nashik

23. New Delhi & Greater Noida

24. Panaji

25. Patna

26. Pondicherry (Puducherry)

27. Port Blair

28. Prayagraj

29. Pune

30. Raipur

31. Ranchi

32. Shillong

33. Shimla

34. Srinagar

35. Surat

36. Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi

37. Vadodara

38. Varanasi

39. Vijayawada

40. Warangal

CCRAS Group A, B and C Admit Card 2025: How to download?

All applicants who will take the written examination can download the admit card using the easy processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CCRAS at ccras25.onlineregistrationform.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B and C posts link.

Step 3: After this, candidates should enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

CCRAS Group A, B, and C Recruitment 2025: Selection process

All Group "A" positions will be filled through an online computer-based test (CBT), followed by an interview. The CBT will consist of 70 points, while the interview will consist of 30.

All other Group "B" and Group "C" postings will be selected solely on the basis of performance in a 100-mark online CBT.