CCRAS Group A, B And C Admit Card 2025 Issued; Here’s How To Check

CCRAS Group A, B and C Admit Card 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) issued the CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B, and C positions. Those who qualify can submit their applications online at ccras25.onlineregistrationform.org, the CCRAS's official website.
CCRAS Group A, B, and C Recruitment 2025: Exam dates
The computer-based test will take place on November 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, December 2, 3, and 4, 2025.
CCRAS Group A, B, and C Recruitment 2025: Exam centres
The computer-based test will be administered in various test center. The exam centres name are:
1. Ahmedabad
2. Bengaluru
3. Bhopal
4. Bhubaneswar
5. Chandigarh/Mohali
6. Chennai
7. Cuttack
8. Dehradun
9. Dimapur
10. Durgapur
11. Guwahati
12. Hyderabad
13. Indore
14. Jabalpur
15. Jaipur
16. Jammu
17. Jorhat
18. Kolkata
19. Lucknow
20. Mumbai
21. Nagpur
22. Nashik
23. New Delhi & Greater Noida
24. Panaji
25. Patna
26. Pondicherry (Puducherry)
27. Port Blair
28. Prayagraj
29. Pune
30. Raipur
31. Ranchi
32. Shillong
33. Shimla
34. Srinagar
35. Surat
36. Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi
37. Vadodara
38. Varanasi
39. Vijayawada
40. Warangal
CCRAS Group A, B and C Admit Card 2025: How to download?
All applicants who will take the written examination can download the admit card using the easy processes outlined below:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CCRAS at ccras25.onlineregistrationform.org.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CCRAS Admit Card 2025 for Group A, B and C posts link.
Step 3: After this, candidates should enter the login details and then submit.
Step 4: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.
CCRAS Group A, B, and C Recruitment 2025: Selection process
All Group "A" positions will be filled through an online computer-based test (CBT), followed by an interview. The CBT will consist of 70 points, while the interview will consist of 30.
All other Group "B" and Group "C" postings will be selected solely on the basis of performance in a 100-mark online CBT.