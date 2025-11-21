Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners With Maharashtra To Modernise 45 ITIs; 8,000 Students To Gain Job-Ready Skills

Mumbai: In a major boost to skill development and employment generation in Maharashtra, the State Skill Development Department has forged a new partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor Company to upgrade technical training facilities across government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). The collaboration was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at Mantralay in the presence of Cabinet Minister for Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation, Shri Mangalprabhat Lodha.

As part of the agreement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor will establish advanced, fully functional laboratories dedicated to the Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) Technician trade in 45 ITIs across the state. These labs, equipped with modern tools and technology aligned with industry standards, are expected to significantly enhance the hands-on learning experience for students. In addition, Toyota will provide specialised training to ITI instructors to ensure that teaching methodologies match global automotive practices. The initiative is projected to benefit nearly 8,000 students, greatly improving their chances of securing employment in the automotive and allied sectors.

The MoU was formalised between Senior Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor Company, Vikramji Gulati, and Director of the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training, Madhavi Sardeshmukh. Minister Lodha, under whose guidance the collaboration has taken shape, highlighted that the partnership reflects the state’s commitment to equipping its youth with industry-relevant skills. He added that the department is working toward several more tie-ups that will open new employment avenues for ITI students.

According to Gulati, installation work for the new laboratories will begin within the next two months. Thirteen of the labs are expected to be operational by March 26 as part of the first rollout. The remaining facilities will be implemented in three additional phases over the next five years, eventually bringing all 45 ITIs under the project’s scope.

Minister Lodha said the initiative would help position ITIs in Maharashtra as advanced training hubs capable of producing globally competitive technicians. He stressed that partnerships with industry leaders like Toyota are essential to integrate practical expertise, technology-driven learning, and modern infrastructure into the existing ITI network.

The MoU signing event was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Manisha Verma, Joint Director Shri Satish Suryavanshi, as well as Toyota Kirloskar Motor representatives including Vice President Shri Ramesh Rao, Human Resources Manager Shri Bhaskar Pai, and General Manager Shri Ravi Sonatakke.

