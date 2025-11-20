Sudeep Pharma IPO Heats Up Before Opening, GMP Shoots Higher, Is A Big Listing On The Cards? Know Here

Mumbai: The Sudeep Pharma IPO is drawing significant attention in the stock market ahead of its launch. Set to open on Friday, 21 November, the issue has already created excitement in the grey market. The standout factor is the consistently rising Grey Market Premium (GMP), which has heightened investor curiosity regarding the potential listing price.

GMP trends indicate strong premium expectations

According to grey market sources, the GMP for Sudeep Pharma touched Rs 130 on 20 November. If this premium is added to the upper price band of Rs 593, the estimated listing price comes to approximately Rs 723. This indicates a potential premium of around 22 percent—a healthy sign for any new IPO and a reflection of positive sentiment among investors.

Price band and key dates for the IPO

The company has set the IPO price band at Rs 563– Rs 593 per share. The issue will open on 21 November and close on 25 November, giving investors a five-day window to apply.

The lot size consists of 25 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,825 for one lot. The maximum available investment is for 13 lots, totaling Rs 1,92,725. ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the lead managers of the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is the registrar.

Listing timeline and allotment schedule

The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on 26 November. Investors who receive shares will have them credited to their demat accounts on 27 November, while refunds for unsuccessful applicants will also be processed the same day. Sudeep Pharma is scheduled to list on Friday, 28 November, on both BSE and NSE.

What the company does?

Sudeep Pharma manufactures specialty ingredients and excipients used in the pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition industries. Its reach extends not only across India but also to the US, Europe, the Middle East, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Strong financial performance supports sentiment

The company’s latest financials appear robust. Profits have grown steadily-from Rs 62.32 crore in FY23 to Rs 133.19 crore in FY24, and further to Rs 138.69 crore in FY25. In the first three months of FY26, it has already posted a profit of Rs 30.81 crore, indicating continued momentum.

Revenues have also risen sharply: from Rs 428.74 crore in FY23 to Rs 459.28 crore in FY24, and further to Rs 502 crore in FY25, showing consistent business expansion.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Market investments carry risks; readers should conduct independent research or consult a qualified advisor before investing.