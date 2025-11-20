 Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling The Momentum Now?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling The Momentum Now?

Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling The Momentum Now?

Indian markets hit new 52-week highs as strong global cues, Nvidia’s strong earnings outlook, and renewed FII buying boosted sentiment. Sensex and Nifty surged sharply, supported by gains in Reliance and other heavyweights. Stable global markets and tech-led momentum helped sustain the bullish trend.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Indian markets soar to new yearly peaks amid strong global cues. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market came out swinging on Thursday, smashing through fresh 52-week highs right from the opening bell. A mix of strong global momentum, Nvidia’s knockout earnings, and a wave of foreign investor interest fired up the mood. The Sensex blasted 300 points higher, reaching a new annual peak at 85,489. The Nifty didn’t want to be left behind, jumping to its own record of 26, 205. Big names like Reliance, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motors did a lot of the heavy lifting, keeping the rally alive.

So, both Sensex and Nifty shot up to their highest levels in a year. Sensex rose 302.94 points, or 0.35 percent, landing at 85,489.41. Nifty gained 96 points, or 0.36 percent, finishing at 26,205.60. Clearly, investors feel good about the market. Global tailwinds and strong confidence at home are pushing things higher.

Foreign investors are back in the game, and they made a real impact. Just on Wednesday, FIIs snapped up shares worth Rs 1,580.72 crore. That kind of buying lit a fire under the market and gave local investors the confidence to jump in even harder, speeding up the rally.

Read Also
Sensex Surges 513 Points To Close Above 85,000, Nifty Climbs 143 Points As IT Heavyweights Fuel...
article-image

It’s not just India moving up. Asian markets are on a roll too—Kospi and Nikkei 225 both leapt over 3 percent. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng also traded strong. Over in the US, tech stocks soared after Nvidia’s earnings forecast blew past expectations, making investors everywhere more willing to take risks. Enrich Money CEO Ponmudi R put it simply—global markets are holding steady, there aren’t any big negatives out there, and Nvidia’s optimism has everyone excited about tech again. That’s spilling over into Indian stocks too.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Acknowledges Schoolgirls' Banner Praising India's Economic Rise At Coimbatore Farmers' Meet
PM Modi Acknowledges Schoolgirls' Banner Praising India's Economic Rise At Coimbatore Farmers' Meet
'Farhan In Kalyan Fast': Mumbai Local Passengers Spot R. Madhavan's Lookalike Travelling Inside Crowded Train
'Farhan In Kalyan Fast': Mumbai Local Passengers Spot R. Madhavan's Lookalike Travelling Inside Crowded Train
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared; Here's How To Download
ICSI CSEET November 2025 Result Declared; Here's How To Download
Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device
Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device
Read Also
Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 20, 2025
article-image

Reliance Industries stood out, rising 1.5 percent to Rs 1,540.90, and giving solid support to both indices. UBS doubled down on its ‘Buy’ call for Reliance, pointing to gains in the O2C segment. Motilal Oswal also kept its ‘Buy’ rating and even bumped up its price target. The company’s push into new energy is helping boost investor trust even more.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

26 Leading E-Commerce Companies Self-Declare: Free From Dark Patterns, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Among...

26 Leading E-Commerce Companies Self-Declare: Free From Dark Patterns, Zepto, Zomato, Swiggy, Among...

Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling...

Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling...

ED Intensifies Action Against Companies Linked To Ambani Group, Seizing Immovable Properties Worth...

ED Intensifies Action Against Companies Linked To Ambani Group, Seizing Immovable Properties Worth...

Diversified Conglomerate ITC Completes Voluntary Delisting Process Of Shares From The Calcutta Stock...

Diversified Conglomerate ITC Completes Voluntary Delisting Process Of Shares From The Calcutta Stock...

Digital Payments Value Grows 44% Across Small & Mid-Sized Enterprises As Tier 2 & 3 Cities Drive...

Digital Payments Value Grows 44% Across Small & Mid-Sized Enterprises As Tier 2 & 3 Cities Drive...