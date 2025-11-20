Indian Markets Touch Fresh 52-Week High, Global Tech Rally Sparks Big Surge, Here's What’s Fueling The Momentum Now?

Indian markets soar to new yearly peaks amid strong global cues. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market came out swinging on Thursday, smashing through fresh 52-week highs right from the opening bell. A mix of strong global momentum, Nvidia’s knockout earnings, and a wave of foreign investor interest fired up the mood. The Sensex blasted 300 points higher, reaching a new annual peak at 85,489. The Nifty didn’t want to be left behind, jumping to its own record of 26, 205. Big names like Reliance, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motors did a lot of the heavy lifting, keeping the rally alive.

So, both Sensex and Nifty shot up to their highest levels in a year. Sensex rose 302.94 points, or 0.35 percent, landing at 85,489.41. Nifty gained 96 points, or 0.36 percent, finishing at 26,205.60. Clearly, investors feel good about the market. Global tailwinds and strong confidence at home are pushing things higher.

Foreign investors are back in the game, and they made a real impact. Just on Wednesday, FIIs snapped up shares worth Rs 1,580.72 crore. That kind of buying lit a fire under the market and gave local investors the confidence to jump in even harder, speeding up the rally.

It’s not just India moving up. Asian markets are on a roll too—Kospi and Nikkei 225 both leapt over 3 percent. Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng also traded strong. Over in the US, tech stocks soared after Nvidia’s earnings forecast blew past expectations, making investors everywhere more willing to take risks. Enrich Money CEO Ponmudi R put it simply—global markets are holding steady, there aren’t any big negatives out there, and Nvidia’s optimism has everyone excited about tech again. That’s spilling over into Indian stocks too.

Reliance Industries stood out, rising 1.5 percent to Rs 1,540.90, and giving solid support to both indices. UBS doubled down on its ‘Buy’ call for Reliance, pointing to gains in the O2C segment. Motilal Oswal also kept its ‘Buy’ rating and even bumped up its price target. The company’s push into new energy is helping boost investor trust even more.