 PhysicsWallah Stock Plummets Amid Intense Selling Pressure, Early Gains Evaporate, Here's What’s Behind This Sudden Pressure?
PhysicsWallah shares slumped over 8 percent in early trade amid heavy profit booking, marking the second consecutive day of decline. Despite a strong listing, selling pressure intensified as broader markets weakened. High volumes and a widening sell-side gap signaled aggressive exits following the company’s moderately subscribed IPO.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
PhysicsWallah stock tumbles sharply amid sustained selling pressure. |

Mumbai: PhysicsWallah Limited’s stock took another hard hit today, dropping more than 8 percent in early trading—its second straight session in the red. Investors rushed to book profits after the company’s strong debut, and you could really feel the pressure. By 12.56 PM IST, shares had plunged to Rs 122.89, a steep 14.23 percent drop from yesterday’s close of Rs 143.28.

The whole session felt wild—lots of volatility, heavy selling everywhere you looked. The stock opened at Rs 140.76, hit that same number as its high, and then nosedived to a day’s low of Rs 121.22. Trading was intense, with a whopping 694.01 lakh shares changing hands and a total traded value of Rs 907.42 crore. The sell side clearly dominated, with 42.05 lakh shares up for sale compared to just 20.72 lakh on the buy side.

Now, PhysicsWallah’s 52-week range stretches from the high of Rs 161.99 it hit on November 18, 2025, to today’s new low of Rs 121.22. The company only listed on November 18, 2025, so it’s had a dramatic start. Its current market cap sits at Rs 34,936.86 crore, with a free-float market cap of Rs 4,779.27 crore.

Things looked promising at first—shares debuted with a 33 percent premium. But that excitement faded fast. Shares closed weak on day two, and by day three, selling picked up even more as people locked in gains and the broader market started pulling back on high-growth, newly listed stocks.

As for the IPO, PhysicsWallah raised Rs 3,480.71 crore and saw overall subscription at 1.92 times. Employees showed the most enthusiasm, subscribing 3.71 times, while QIBs came in at 2.86 times. Retail investors weren’t as keen, subscribing just 1.14 times, and non-institutional investors barely showed up at 0.51 times.

Before the IPO, the company brought in Rs 1,562.85 crore through an anchor allotment, giving out over 14.33 crore shares to big domestic mutual funds like ICICI Prudential, Kotak Mahindra, Nippon India, and Smallcap World Fund.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Market investments carry risks; readers should conduct independent research or consult a qualified advisor before investing.

