Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For November 20, 2025

Nifty opened on a flattish note and after initial volatile swings, bulls took charge and showcased their dominance throughout the day. Sustained buying was visible as every small decline was quickly bought into. The index witnessed a strong recovery of more than 200 points from the day’s low of 25856. Nifty crossed and sustained above the key hurdle of the 26000 mark and even managed a close above the same. On the daily chart, it formed a bullish candle and is now on the verge of a fresh breakout above the 26100 zone. However, with this being the monthly expiry week, volatile swings may be seen, but the overall bias remains positive. Now it has to hold above 26000 zones for an up move towards 26150 then 26277 zones while supports can be seen at 25900 then 25800 zones.

On option front, Maximum Call OI is at 26000 then 26500 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 26000 then 25900 strike. Call writing is seen at 26000 then 26050 strike while Put writing is seen at 25900 then 26000 strike. Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 25500 to 26400 zones while an immediate range between 25800 to 26200 levels.

S&P BSE Sensex index opened on a flattish note and after a bout of initial volatility, bulls swiftly seized control, driving an impressive recovery of more than 500 points from the day’s low. The index not only crossed but also comfortably held above the crucial 85000 hurdle, reflecting strong underlying momentum. Throughout the session, every small decline was promptly bought into, showcasing the firmness of bullish sentiment. On the daily chart, Sensex has carved out a bullish candle and now stands on the brink of a fresh breakout, hinting at the possibility of continued upward traction to hit fresh all-time high. Now it has to hold above 85000 zones for an up move towards 85500 then towards fresh all time high of 85978 zones while on the downside supports are shifting higher at 84800 then 84500 levels.

Bank Nifty index opened on a flattish note but failed to hold 58900 zones and drifted lower towards 58700 levels in the initial hour of the session. However steady recovery was seen from lower levels at rate sensitive index extended the momentum to hit new life high of 59264 marks at latter part of the session. It formed a Bullish candle on daily scale with long lower shadow as buying interest is visible at lower levels and it gave highest daily closing ever above 59000 zones. Now it has to hold above 59000 zones for an up move towards a new life high territory 59500 then 60000 zones while on the downside support has shifted higher to 59000 then 58750 levels.

Nifty future closed positive with gains of 0.50% at 26078 levels. Positive setup seen in HCL Tech, Persistent, LTIM, Max Healthcare, Sonacoms, Infosys, BSE, MCX, Bharat Forge and Titan while weakness in TMPV, JSW Energy, Syngene, CG Power, IGL, SRF, Coal India, Piramal Pharma, INOX Wind and DLF.

STAR - TECHNICAL CALL OF THE DAY

Strides Pharma displays a classic cup and handle pattern formation, which is a well-recognized bullish continuation pattern. The price has broken out from the recent highs, confirming the pattern and suggesting higher probabilities of continuation to the upside. The stock is also trading comfortably above its key 40, 100, and 200 EMA levels on the daily chart, supported by positive super trend indicator and RSI divergence which reinforces the prevailing bullish momentum.

BUY STAR CMP 963.30 SL 935.00 TGT 995.00

Top 5 stocks to watch out for 20th Nov 2025

UFO Moviez:

UFO Moviez, India’s largest in-cinema advertising network, announced a strategic alliance with Miraj Cinemas, the country’s third-largest cinema exhibition chain. Through this partnership, UFO Moviez has secured exclusive advertising rights across Miraj Cinemas’ extensive network of 239 screens.

This partnership will also significantly enhance UFO’s multiplex screen portfolio, increasing it to over 2500 multiplex screens, and firmly consolidating its leadership as the largest multiplex on-screen advertising network in the country.

NTPC Green:

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). The MoU aims to explore business opportunities of mutual interest towards development of Renewable Energy Projects including Solar, Wind and Hybrid Projects with or without storage, Green Hydrogen/derivatives, green mobility etc.

Meghmani Organics:

Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) has incorporated Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company under the name “Meghmani Organics Biodefensivos E Agricolas Do Brazil Ltd.” in Brazil to explosure business opportunity in Brazil and to run operations of the Company efficiently and remitted initial share capital amount on 18th November 2025.

The incorporated company caters to Chemical industry and the object of new entity is the commercialization, import, export, storage and distribution of chemical products and agricultural pesticides.

NBCC:

The company has received work orders amounting to Rs 2,966.10 crore from Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) as a Project Management Consultancy for Development of Naveen Nagpur for NMRDA –Phase-1

Godwari Power and Ispat:

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (GPIL) said its subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Pvt Ltd, has allotted 12.49 crore non-cumulative, optionally convertible, redeemable preference shares of Rs 10 each, totaling Rs 124.95 crore, on 18th November 2025.

This follows GPIL’s earlier approval on 14th November for additional investment in GNEPL. The capital will support capex and working capital for establishing a 10 GWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) plant. The preference shares were issued on a rights basis.