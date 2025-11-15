 Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Pushes NMMC For Free Healthcare In Private Hospitals Ahead Of Civic Polls
During its ongoing public dialogue series, the organisation highlighted that “free and quality healthcare and education is one of the 18 core responsibilities of municipal corporations under the Indian Constitution.”

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 07:14 AM IST
NMMC | File Photo

As the civic elections approach, the Agri-Koli Youth Foundation (AKYF) has intensified its call for stronger public welfare policies especially free healthcare services for citizens in private hospitals. During its ongoing public dialogue series, the organisation highlighted that “free and quality healthcare and education is one of the 18 core responsibilities of municipal corporations under the Indian Constitution.”

Rising Costs Push Citizens to Private Hospitals

With education and healthcare expenses steadily rising and government hospitals unable to meet full demand many Navi Mumbaikars are compelled to seek treatment in private medical facilities. AKYF argued that this financial burden can be reduced if the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) introduces the right policy.

“Private hospitals are not beyond the reach of policy,” the foundation stated. “If NMMC drafts an appropriate framework, private hospitals can be required to offer certain treatments free of charge to taxpayers.”

Corporators Can Move Resolution in General Body

AKYF stressed that corporators have the authority to initiate the measure.
“A resolution can be moved and passed in the General Body Meeting,” the organisation said. “This would ensure that Navi Mumbai residents receive essential healthcare without financial stress.”

Citizens Urged to Raise the Demand During Elections

The foundation urged residents to press this issue firmly during the election period.

“When candidates visit you for votes, ask them where they stand on free, quality healthcare. It is your right,” AKYF appealed.

This public appeal has been issued by a Navi Mumbaikar and supported by Team Agri-Koli Youth Foundation.
Contact: 9920282820

