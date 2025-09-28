 IPO Calendar Storm Ahead, 20 New Issues To Open Next Week, 27 Listings To Hit Market
Next week will be huge for IPOs in India. 20 new IPOs, including 4 from the main board and 16 from SME, will open. Plus, 27 companies will list.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 05:21 PM IST
Mumbai: The coming week will be very busy in the Indian stock market. A total of 20 new IPOs will open. At the same time, 27 companies will get listed for the first time, making their shares available for trading.

Main Board IPOs

Four big IPOs are coming from the main board segment:

Glotis Company IPO: Opens on September 29, closes October 1. Price band: Rs 120–Rs 129 per share.

Fabtech Technologies IPO: Opens on September 29, closes October 1. Price band: Rs 181–Rs 191 per share.

Om Freight Forwarders IPO: Opens on September 29, closes October 3. Price band: Rs 128–Rs 135 per share.

Advance Agrolife IPO: Opens on September 30, closes October 3. Price band: Rs 95–Rs 100 per share.

SME Segment IPOs

The SME segment will see around 16 IPOs next week.

September 29: Dhillon Freight Carrier, Suba Hotels, Om Metalogic, Vijay PD Ceutical, Sodhani Capital, Chiraharit.

September 30: Sunsky Logistics, Munish Forge, Infinity Infoweave, Sheel Biotech, Gelio E-Mobility, BAG Convergence, Walplast Technologies, Greenleaf Envirotech, Shipwaves Online, Shloka Dice.

Upcoming Listings

A total of 27 IPOs will be listed next week.

Main Board Listings:

September 29: Ganesh Consumer Products, Atlanta Electricals.

September 30: Solarworld Energy Solutions, Anand Rathi, Jaro Institute, Sheshasai Technologies.

October 1: BMW Ventures, Epack Prefab Technologies, Jain Resource Recycling.

October 3: Jinkushal Industries, TruAlt BioEnergy.

SME Listings: Around 15 SME IPOs will list, including Prime Cable Industries (Sep 29), Solvex Edibles, Bharatroohan Airborne Innovation, Aptus Pharma, True Colors, Matrix Geo Solutions, and Ecoline Exim (Sep 30).

Disclaimer: This article is for information only and not investment advice. IPO investments carry risks. Please check company details, financials, and consult your advisor before investing in the stock market.

