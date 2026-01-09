 JSW Steel Lifts Quarterly Crude Steel Output By 6% YoY, Hits 7.48 Million Tonnes Despite Shutdown
JSW Steel reported a consolidated crude steel production of 7.48 million tonnes for Q3 FY26, up 6% year-on-year. Despite a key furnace shutdown at its Vijayanagar plant, Indian operations posted a 7% YoY rise. The company's nine-month output reached 22.65 million tonnes, reflecting a 12% annual growth.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
Mumbai: JSW Steel is keeping up its growth momentum. The steelmaker posted a 6% year-on-year rise in crude steel output in Q3 FY26, even as a major capacity upgrade at its Vijayanagar plant temporarily curtailed production.

Q3 Production Rises 6%
JSW Steel clocked consolidated crude steel output of 7.48 million tonnes in the quarter ended December 2025, compared to 7.03 million tonnes in Q3 FY25. While production dipped 5% sequentially due to the temporary shutdown, year-on-year growth held firm, helped by robust performance in Indian operations.

Indian Ops Lead Growth
The company’s Indian operations produced 7.28 million tonnes in Q3 FY26, up 7% YoY from 6.82 million tonnes (which included trial runs). Capacity utilization remained healthy at 93% (excluding BF3), dipping to 85% when accounting for the offline furnace. JSW Steel USA – Ohio contributed 0.20 million tonnes in the same quarter.

Vijayanagar Upgrade Underway
A key reason for the production dip versus the previous quarter was the planned shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at the Vijayanagar facility, taken offline since late September 2025 for a capacity upgrade. The furnace is expected to resume operations by the end of Q4 FY26. JSW attributed its resilient Q3 output to efficient planning around this revamp.

Nine-Month Output Up 12%
For the first nine months of FY26, JSW Steel reported a consolidated crude steel output of 22.65 million tonnes—an increase of 12% compared to 20.16 million tonnes in the same period last year. The bulk came from India, with 21.97 million tonnes produced domestically so far this fiscal.

Closing
Despite operational headwinds, JSW Steel continues to deliver solid production growth, reinforcing its position as a key player in India’s steel sector expansion story.

