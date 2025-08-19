UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Registration Date For EO/AO & APFC Posts Extended Till August 22; Details Here

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 | upsconline.nic.in

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to extend the registration date for Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Recruitment 2025. Applicants are able to apply online for the roles of Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO), and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) until August 22, 2025. Qualified applicants should submit applications online at upsconline.nic.in by 11:59 PM on the extended due date.

UPSC will also offer applicants a one-time correction option to make modifications or amend errors in their application forms. The correction process will start from August 23 to August 25, 2025.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment effort intends to fill 230 openings. All positions are overseen by the EPFO, which reports to the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

1. EO/AO posts: 156 vacancies

2. APFC posts: 74 vacancies

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria are as follows:

1. EO/AO posts: Applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognized institution or institute.

2. APFC posts: A degree from a reputable university is essential. Furthermore, those having a diploma in Company Law, Labour Laws, or Public Administration will be given priority.

3. Age limit: The maximum age restriction for EO/AO is 30 years, while for APFC it is 35.

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: How to apply for EO/AO and APFC posts?

Applicants may submit applications online by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025” link.

Step 3: Next, finish the registration process by entering the basic details and then verifying the email/mobile number.

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form with educational qualifications, personal details, and other necessary information.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, make the payment (if applicable), and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Application fee details

The application fees are as follows:

1. General, OBC, and EWS categories: Rs 25

2. Female candidates, SC, ST, and PwBD category: Candidates are free from paying the application cost.

Note: The cost must be paid online using Net Banking, a debit/credit card, or UPI.

UPSC EPFO recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure has two stages: a Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) and an interview. The CRT will be performed in pen and paper style for two hours. The test will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions in English and Hindi. All questions carry equal marks, and there will be negative grading, with one-third of the marks subtracted for each erroneous response. Those who pass the written test will be invited to the interview phase.