 IIT Bombay Inaugurates 3D-Printed Security Cabin Built In Just 30 Hours, Showcasing Sustainable Construction Innovation
IIT Bombay inaugurated a 3D-printed security cabin built in just 30 hours using advanced concrete printing technology. Designed and fabricated by civil engineering students, the project highlights sustainable materials, minimal waste and automated construction. Institute officials said the innovation demonstrates real-world applications of rapid, eco-friendly infrastructure development.

Shreya JachakUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:48 AM IST
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay inaugurated a security cabin, fascinatingly made with three dimension (3D) printing mechanism in merely 30 hours, marking a significant milestone in sustainable construction and fast-paced development. |

Mumbai: On Monday, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay inaugurated a security cabin, fascinatingly made with three dimension (3D) printing mechanism in merely 30 hours, marking a significant milestone in sustainable construction and fast-paced development.

Civil engineering department develops custom concrete mix

“This innovative cabin, designed and fabricated entirely using 3D concrete printing technology, demonstrates the Institute’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge research for real-world infrastructure solutions. The project showcases the integration of digital fabrication, sustainable materials and automated construction methods, enabling rapid, cost-effective and environmentally-conscious building solutions,” said Prof. Shireesh Kedare, Director, IIT Bombay.

The department of civil engineering at IIT Bombay created the cabin with a custom concrete mixture parametric design, which ensures minimal material waste.The project was completely spearheaded by the students.

Students complete construction in record time

Interestingly, it took merely 30 hours for the students to build the security room. Prof. Najeeb Shariff, Professor-in-Charge of the project said, “This project represents IIT Bombay’s efforts to translate research into practical innovations that redefine conventional construction practices. 3D concrete printing holds immense promise for rapid construction of houses, infrastructure and post-disaster redevelopment across India”.

