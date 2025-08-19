Punjab Schools Closed In Sangrur On August 20 For Shaheed Sant Harchand Singh Longowal’s Death Anniversary

Punjab School Closed | Canva

Punjab School Closed: The Sangrur district government has declared August 20 a holiday in memory of Shaheed Sant Sri Harchand Singh Longowal's death. All government and semi-government offices, as well as schools in the district, will be closed on this day. This holiday was not on the official 2025 holiday calendar for the Punjab Government, which is interesting.

The state has sent out a new notice saying that August 20 is now a municipal holiday. This means that people who work for the government and students in the Sangrur district will have a day off.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sangrur gave the order, making it clear that it will not apply to schools and colleges that have board or university exams coming up.

Who is Shaheed Sant Sri Harchand Singh Longowal?

Shaheed Sant Harchand Singh Longowal was a well-known Sikh religious and political leader who had a big impact on Punjab's political history during the troubled 1980s. He was born in Gidderbaha, Punjab, in 1932. He became well-known as the President of the Shiromani Akali Dal and was well-liked for his modest life, humility, and dedication to Sikh principles. Longowal played a big role in talks between the Akali Dal and the Indian government when Punjab was having problems with violence and unrest.

In July 1985, he signed the Punjab Accord, popularly known as the Rajiv-Longowal Accord, with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. This is what most people remember him for. The agreement was supposed to solve a number of problems, such as how to share river flows, the status of Chandigarh, and giving Punjab more freedom. Sadly, just a month after signing the agreement, Longowal was killed by radicals in Sherpur, Sangrur district, on August 20, 1985. His death was a big blow to efforts to bring peace to Punjab. People remember Sant Harchand Singh Longowal today as a martyr who gave his life for peace and understanding.