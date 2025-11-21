 RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Extended; Check Vacancy Details Here
The registration period for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 has been extended by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs). Now, candidates can apply till November 27, 2025 on the official websites of regional RRBs. This recruitment drive will fill 5810 positions. The application cost is ₹500 for all candidates. The cost can be paid using internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 | rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have extended the registration period for the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025. The deadline to register has been extended to November 27, 2025. Candidates can apply online for the various Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) positions on the official websites of regional RRBs.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Revised dates

According to the official notice, now the revised dates are:

1. Last date to submit the online application: November 27, 2025

2. Deadline for submission of the application fee: November 29, 2025

3. Correction window: November 30 to December 9, 2025

4. Provide scribe details in the application portal: December 10 to December 14, 2025

5. Date for reckoning age limit: January 1, 2026

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive will fill 5810 positions, including:

1. Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 161

2. Station Master: 615

3. Goods Train Manager: 3416

4. Junior Accounts Assistant: 921

5. Senior Clerk: 638 for Senior Clerk

6. Traffic Assistant: 59

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Those who are yet to apply for the same might do so by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the RRB NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the registration details and then submit.

Step 4: Next, log in to the account using the details.

Step 5: Now, fill out the application form, pay the application fee, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹500 for all candidates and ₹250 for those belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minority, or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories. The cost can be paid using internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI.

