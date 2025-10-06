 CBSE Board Exam 2026 Update: Special Provision For Students Participating In Sports & Olympiads - DETAILS
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Update: Special Provision For Students Participating In Sports & Olympiads - DETAILS

CBSE allows Class 10 students participating in sports or Olympiads to appear for May 2026 board exams if February exams clash with their events. Schools must submit participant lists by September 30, 2025, for official approval.

SimpleUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a significant relief for Class 10 students who are actively participating in national or international sports events and Olympiads on a regular basis. In a recent circular, the board announced that such students will be allowed to appear for their Class 10 board exam in the May 2026 session if their dates coincide with the February session.

Relief for Student balancing Sports, Olympiads and studies

Up until now, students who were absent from their board exams as they participated in sports tournaments or Olympiads had to apply for special examinations independently, a procedure that was largely stressful and indefinite. With the revised policy, CBSE has clarified that there will be no separate “special exams.” Instead, affected candidates will be directly permitted to appear for their pending subjects in the May session.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 to be Held in Two Sessions

Assam CM Launches ‘Shraddhanjali’ Scheme To Bring Back Bodies Of Residents Who Die Outside The State - VIDEO
Assam CM Launches ‘Shraddhanjali’ Scheme To Bring Back Bodies Of Residents Who Die Outside The State - VIDEO
Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'
Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Flags Maharashtra's Weak Financial Condition Amid Reports Of Scheme Cuts
NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Flags Maharashtra's Weak Financial Condition Amid Reports Of Scheme Cuts

As per the revised structure, the CBSE Class 10 board exam will now be conducted in two phases, February and May. Students who are unsatisfied with their February session performance will also have the option of reappearing in May. For students engaged in sports or Olympiads, CBSE has officially recognised these activities as part of the regular Class 10 curriculum, bringing them into the academic mainstream rather than treating them as exceptions.

Official approval needed for may session

The board has clarified that while eligible students may shift to the May session, they will need official approval from CBSE if they are unable to appear in the February phase. Schools have been asked to compile and submit the list of sports and Olympiad participants along with the main exam applications. The deadline to submit these names has been set as September 30, 2025

CBSE has also issued directions for students appearing under the compartment category. If such candidates choose to take the May session, their compartmental exam will be carried out in February/March of the next year. The two-session format is likely to offer more flexibility while upholding standards. With more than 30 lakh students likely to appear for the CBSE board examination in 2026, the new policy has been viewed as a major move towards fulfilling diverse student requirements.

