 J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
J&K CM Omar Abdullah Inaugurates 69th National School Games In Srinagar | X @CM_JnK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, on Monday, inaugurated the 69th National School Games in Srinagar by ceremonially kicking a football marking the formal commencement of the national-level sporting event.

About This Year's National School Games

This year's National School Games have drawn participation from 30 teams representing various states and Union Territories across the country, with matches scheduled to be played at six different venues.

The events include competitions in football, wushu, taekwondo, and table tennis.

article-image

J&K CM Omar Abdullah's Statement

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that sports play a vital role in fostering unity, friendship and understanding among young people from diverse regions of the country.

"Sports build bridges of unity and friendship. I am delighted to be here with you at the inauguration of the 69th National School Games. Unfortunately, the weather today does not permit me to deliver a long speech or keep you waiting in the rain. While the weather is beyond our control, it gives me immense pleasure -- on behalf of myself, my colleagues, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- to warmly welcome all of you to this prestigious tournament," CM Omar Abdullah added.

He assured participants of full support from the state government and organisers, adding that every effort would be made to ensure their comfort and safety.

"If any of you face any inconvenience -- whether a shortage of warm clothing or any other requirement -- please do not hesitate to approach us. We will do everything possible to make your stay and participation comfortable," he said.

Expressing optimism about improving weather conditions, the Chief Minister encouraged the young athletes to enjoy the experience of competition and camaraderie.

"As the saying goes, winning is not as important as taking part. I sincerely appreciate your spirit and enthusiasm in coming here to participate," he said, wishing the players memorable moments and success in the tournament.

The march past by 30 participating teams drew appreciation from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and applause from a large gathering of school children and spectators at the venue.

Players, coaches and team officials also took the oath of sportsmanship, pledging to uphold the values of fair play, discipline and teamwork.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister for Youth Services and Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Lal Chowk MLA Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed (Pardesi), Director General Youth Services and Sports Anuradha Gupta, J&amp;K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul, and several other dignitaries and officials.

