 ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

The online application window for the positions of Scientist/Engineer will close today, October 6, 2025, by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025 | vssc.gov.in

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: The online application window for the positions of Scientist/Engineer will close today, October 6, 2025, by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 17 openings.

Application fees

There is a non-refundable fee of Rs 250. Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are not required to pay the fee.

Eligibility criteria

FPJ Shorts
Vodafone Idea’s ₹9,450 Cr AGR Dues Plea Deferred Again, SC To Hear Case On 13 Oct Amid ₹2 Trillion Liability Concerns
Vodafone Idea’s ₹9,450 Cr AGR Dues Plea Deferred Again, SC To Hear Case On 13 Oct Amid ₹2 Trillion Liability Concerns
'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH
'Stone-Pelting, Abused': German Woman & Husband Allegedly Attacked By Indian Neighbours In Jaipur Over Dog Waste; WATCH
Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar Pradesh
Dalit Man Brutally Lynched In Raebareli After Being Mistaken For Thief, Sparks Outrage Across Uttar Pradesh
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last Chance To Apply
UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last Chance To Apply

Educational requirements: Applicants should be Indian nationals, and candidates with international degrees must provide an AIU equivalence certificate. BE/B.Tech students should have a minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA/CPI of 6.84/10, whilst ME/MTech candidates must have at least 60% marks or a CGPA/CPI of 6.5/10. All degrees must be completed before October 6, 2025.

Age limit: The age limit is 30 years as of October 6, 2025, with exceptions for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and ex-servicemen.

Read the official notification here

Read Also
CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins At csbc.bihar.gov.in; Check...
article-image

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Scientist/ Engineer posts “Apply” link under the " Scientist/Engineer " posts.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Selection process

The selection procedure includes two stages: a written test and an interview. The written test is split into three parts: Part A consists of 60 discipline-specific multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that last 75 minutes, Part B consists of 15 aptitude MCQs that last 30 minutes, and Part C consists of one descriptive question that takes 30 minutes to complete.

To advance to the next step, aspirants must obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each part. Selection for interviews occurs in a 1:5 ratio (five applicants per position), with the final selection based on a 50:50 weightage of written test and interview scores.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last...

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in; Last...

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen; Govt Advises Monsoon Precautions

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details...

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details...

Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School...

Pakistan: Girls’ Education In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hampered As Stipend Programme For School...

Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest

Kerala: Pro-Palestine Mime Show Re-staged At Kasaragod School Amid BJP Protest