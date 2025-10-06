ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025 | vssc.gov.in

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: The online application window for the positions of Scientist/Engineer will close today, October 6, 2025, by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) on the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 17 openings.

Application fees

There is a non-refundable fee of Rs 250. Female / Scheduled Castes (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates are not required to pay the fee.

Eligibility criteria

Educational requirements: Applicants should be Indian nationals, and candidates with international degrees must provide an AIU equivalence certificate. BE/B.Tech students should have a minimum of 65% marks or a CGPA/CPI of 6.84/10, whilst ME/MTech candidates must have at least 60% marks or a CGPA/CPI of 6.5/10. All degrees must be completed before October 6, 2025.

Age limit: The age limit is 30 years as of October 6, 2025, with exceptions for SC/ST, OBC, PwBD, and ex-servicemen.

Read the official notification here

ISRO’s VSSC Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Careers tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Scientist/ Engineer posts “Apply” link under the " Scientist/Engineer " posts.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Selection process

The selection procedure includes two stages: a written test and an interview. The written test is split into three parts: Part A consists of 60 discipline-specific multiple-choice questions (MCQs) that last 75 minutes, Part B consists of 15 aptitude MCQs that last 30 minutes, and Part C consists of one descriptive question that takes 30 minutes to complete.

To advance to the next step, aspirants must obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each part. Selection for interviews occurs in a 1:5 ratio (five applicants per position), with the final selection based on a 50:50 weightage of written test and interview scores.