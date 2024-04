Bhopal Power Cut Plan April 8: Power To Remain Disrupted In Brij Colony, Jawahar Chowk & More; Check Full List Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): The state electricity board has released the power outage schedule of April 8 for different areas of Bhopal city on Sunday. The power disruption is necessary for maintainance work going on in the city.

The schedule is as follows:

Area: Brij Colony, Gas Rahat, Moulana Azad Hospital and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Aakriti Green Neev, IBD Royal, Amritpuri, Gopal Nagar, Nirmal Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Bhensakedi, Aakash Garden, CTO, Mandi Bairagarh and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: New & Old MLA Quarter, Jawahar Chowk, North TT Nagar Nagar, Jharneshwar Mandir, Gomatika Parisar,12 Shade and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Janki Nagar, Comfort Garden and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 03:00 Pm

Area: Makshi, Rapadiya, Barrai, Chhan, Bagli, Amjhara, Babadiya Khurda, Jhagariya Khurda and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm