Nursing College Scam: CBI Nabs Eight Persons Including A CBI Officer

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of CBI officials carried out a raid in three places in Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Indore and Ratlam and have arrested eight accused in a bribery case in connection with the nursing college scam, said officials here on Sunday.

According to police, at present, the CBI is investigating the scam that relates to providing accreditation to nursing colleges on the High Court’s order.

The ADG law and order Bhopal, Avdesh Goswami told Free Press that the CBI officials came from New Delhi and demanded force to arrest the accused.

The CBI and local police have arrested eight people in the case including two women and six men on Saturday. They were presented into the CBI court, Bhopal on Sunday.

Sources informed that the CBI officials have came to know that some CBI officials involved in enquiry are taking bribes to provide the ‘Ok report’ of the colleges.

It is claimed that one of the CBI officers has taken a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a director and the principal of a college. Taking action the CBI team came from Delhi arrested the CBI officer and others in the case.

Further details of the case will be officially shared by the CBI officials, later.