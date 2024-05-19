MP: Engineering Student Makes Robot That Flexes Muscles, Follows Command In Hindi & English | FP Photo

Dindori (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student from Shehpura tehsil has made a robot, which understands commands in Hindi and English. Interestingly, it shakes hands with people on being commanded and also flexes his bicep muscles when asked. The boy behind the marvel is Shivam Sahu who is currently pursuing engineering degree from a private college in Jabalpur.

He told media that he joined engineering course after seeing both his maternal uncles emerging successful in the field. Earlier, he was interested in painting and sketching but eventually he got interested in science and technology. “When I was in Class 9, I invented several motors,” Sahu added.

When he joined engineering, he obtained information regarding coding from the internet. During holidays, when he was idle, he assembled auto base chips, motors and scrapped plastic to create a robot, which springs into action after receiving commands. Sahu said more work was to be done on the robot, after which he would be able to assist parents in household chores.

MP: Chhatarpur Police Crack Two Murder Cases Within A Day

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain disclosed details of a murder in Khajuraho police station area and an attempted murder in Bamitha police station area at the police control room on Saturday. It was revealed that the murder in Khajuraho was the result of an old enmity. In Bamitha case, a sharecropper attacked his landowner following a dispute.

All three suspects involved in these incidents have been arrested and jailed. Jain first revealed details of the murder in Sattipura village Akona and Khajuraho. The deceased Laxman Kushwaha was found dead, prompting an investigation led by sub-inspector Atul Dixit. Two suspects from the same village Diwakar alias Dariyav Singh Parihar (28) and Brijmohan Kushwaha (26), were detained. During interrogation, they confessed to the crime.

Diwakar revealed that his family had an old feud with Laxman’s family, stemming from Laxman’s father’s murder by Diwakar’s relatives. On the night of May 16, an argument during a party led to Laxman attacking Diwakar with an iron rod. In self-defense, Diwakar and Brijmohan retaliated, killing Laxman and hiding his body in a haystack.

Diwakar Singh, known for prior offenses including molestation, assault, and gambling, has been charged with murder and evidence tampering. Superintendent Jain also disclosed details of an attempted murder in village Garha, Bamitha.

On May 9, Sevakram Chaubey reported an attack on his father, Ganesh Chaubey, and sharecropper, Suresh Patel. Inspector Pushpak Sharma’s investigation led to the detention of another sharecropper, Pawan Kushwaha (23). Pawan confessed, stating he attacked Ganesh Chaubey and Suresh Patel out of anger after being scolded for leaving without notice.