Madhya Pradesh: Family’s Sole Breadwinner Crushed To Death In Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A sand-laden tractor mowed down a bike-borne man on Agra-Bombay highway in Morena on Sunday, the police said, adding that the man riding pillion on the bike sustained grievous injuries. The kin of the man who died, staged a sit-in on the highway, and after the intervention of the authorities, lifted protest. According to police, the man who died was Ghanshyam Sikarwar.

He and his father, Ramjilaal Sikarwar were on way to Morena on their bike on Sunday. As soon as they reached near Sikroda canal, a sand-laden tractor hit them. Both the persons fell down from bike and sustained grievous injuries. In a bid to flee, the tractor ran over Ghanshyam, killing him on the spot.

The onlookers rushed the duo to the hospital, where Ghanshyam was pronounced dead on arrival. Ghanshyam was a teacher in UP’s Etah and was the sole breadwinner of his family. His kin blocked the highway, where the incident had occurred and demanded that the accused tractor driver be arrested. Additional SP Dr Arvind Thakur told media that the police have registered a case and have begun investigation.

Household Goods Gutted LPG cylinder explodes, No Fatalities

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A gas cylinder exploded inside a house located in Ranehi village on Sunday, the police said. A fire broke out in the house due to the same, which destroyed all the goods kept inside the house. No casualties were reported in the incident. The Kothi police said women were cooking food during which the gas cylinder suddenly caught fire and exploded.

The situation exacerbated amid the sweltering heat, the police said. All the goods inside the house were gutted. However, all the occupants of the house rushed outside to save their lives. The people residing in the neighbourhood called the fire brigade immediately, which doused flames within an hour. After the fire was put out, it came to light that all the household materials had been reduced to ashes.