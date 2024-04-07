MP Weather Update: Rain, Hailstorm Alert In Several Districts Including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There will be hailstorm and rain in Madhya Pradesh for the next 4 days from April 7 to 10. There is also a possibility of a storm blowing at a speed of 30 to 60 km per hour. Due to this, meteorologists have issued red, orange and yellow alerts.

It rained with lightning in Bhopal early on Sunday. Even in Indore, the weather patterns are changing again and again. It has been cloudy since morning and the sun is shining intermittently.

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, senior scientist of the Meteorological Department, said, “The system will be stronger on April 10. Due to this, rain and hailstorm may continue in the entire state including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa.”

Read Also MP: Congress Jitu Patwari Slams PM Modi Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Two Crore Jobs

For the first time in April, there is activity of a strong system due to cyclonic circulation and western disturbance. Due to this, there will be conditions of storm, rain, hail and lightning.

Reason for weather change

Senior scientist Dr. Singh said that cyclonic winds have started becoming more active. Apart from this, a Western Disturbance is also active in North India. The cyclonic circulation system will become stronger in the next day or two. Due to this, moisture flow will continue in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Jharkhand. There will be an impact in the southern part of Madhya Pradesh also.

The system will become stronger on April 10. On this day, the effect of rain, hail and storm will be seen in the entire state. The Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for this day.