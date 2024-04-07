MP: Congress Jitu Patwari Slams PM Modi Over Unfulfilled Promise Of Two Crore Jobs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his promise of creating two crore jobs for the youth. He said, "What happened to your promise of two crore jobs? One crore and thirty lakh youths are unemployed. Who is responsible for it? Support price of Rs 2700 for wheat and Rs 3100 for paddy. But it has not been fulfilled so far."

He highlighted that many young people are still unemployed and demanded answers from PM Modi. Patwari also pointed out unfulfilled promises regarding support prices for wheat and paddy.

On another front, Union Minister Rajnath Singh accused the Congress of being corrupt, claiming that wherever the party goes, corruption follows. He stated, "There is an unbreakable bond between Congress and corruption...You must have seen that wherever Congress comes, corruption reaches there too."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, thanking the people for their support.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled across four phases, starting from April 19. The BJP has historically performed well in the state, securing victory in most seats in the previous elections.