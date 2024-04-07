Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Commence Roadshow In Jabalpur At 6 PM; Tight Security Measures

PM Modi |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Jabalpur at 6 PM on Sunday for a grand roadshow, starting from Gorakhpur's main bazaar intersection and extending along a short line route. Security arrangements along the roadshow route have been fortified with a three-layered security system in place.

Barricades have been installed on both sides of the roadshow path, and a robust security presence of 3000 personnel has been deployed from Dumna Airport to Gorakhpur.

High-rise buildings will be manned by SPG commandos, and all shops in the market area have been closed. Jabalpur has been declared a no-fly zone for the duration of the event.

PM Modi will remain in Jabalpur from 6 PM to 7 PM, focusing on the electoral battleground of Mahakoshal's Lok Sabha seats. He will kick off his campaign by addressing the first phase.