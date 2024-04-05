Lok Sabha Elections: INDIA Bloc's Madhya Pradesh Bosses to Meet In Bhopal On April 6, To Plan Counter Move Against BJP

INDIA bloc | Facebook

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the country gears up for a fierce Lok Sabha Elections, the opposition INDIA bloc is planning a meet in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

According to information, INDIA bloc partners are likely to meet in Bhopal on Saturday and chalk out a strategy to counter the dominant BJP in Madhya Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to PTI, media advisor to the MP Congress KK Mishra said, "Madhya Pradesh heads of the INDIA bloc partners will meet at the Bhopal Congress office to discuss the blueprint and strategise against the BJP, which is in power at the Center as well as the state."

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has over a dozen parties under its name and is gearing up for a fight against the ruling party in the upcoming polls.

Read Also PM Modi To Launch BJP's Lok Sabha Poll Campaign In MP Through Roadshow On Apr 7

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPM are likely to attend the meeting to mark out the opposition bloc's joint strategy against the BJP. Chief leaders of the Samanta Dal and All India Democratic Party will also join the discussion, said Mishra.

Congress has left Khajuraho seat for the Samajwadi Party as part of the seat sharing pact of the INDIA bloc.