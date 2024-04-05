 MP: Ex-Minister Deepak Saxena To Join BJP Today; Son Ajay Calls Congress 'Directionless' Under Nakul Nath In Chhindwara
e-Paper
Deepak Saxena's son Ajay Saxena told media that Congress has become directionless under Nakul Nath’s guidance and his father was being insulted in the party for past six years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Deepak Saxena will join BJP along with his supporters in Bhopal on Friday. Saxena had left Congress on March 22 stating that he was unable to do his duties for the party for some personal reasons. However, his Ajay Saxena has levelled serious allegations against the grand old party.

Deepak Saxena's son Ajay Saxena, who joined the BJP on March 22, told media that Congress has become directionless under Nakul Nath’s guidance and his father was being insulted in the party for past six years.

Congress directionless under Nakul Nath: Ajay Saxena

“This is a fight for self-respect. Congress is becoming directionless in Chhindwara for the last 6 years under the leadership of Nakul Nath. Father served Kamal Nath for 45 years. Kamal Nath was, is and will be universally accepted to us. For me he is like a father, but for the last 6 years my father is being insulted, the workers are being neglected, that is why this step has to be taken,” he said.

Ajay Saxena had joined BJP on 22 March. On this day Deepak Saxena left Congress. Since then it was believed that he too could join BJP. On March 26, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav also came to Chhindwara and met him. Three days ago, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had also reached Deepak Saxena's residence to meet him. There was a 15-minute discussion between the two in a closed room.

Had left MLA post for Kamal Nath in 2018

Deepak Saxena has been considered the most trusted confidant of former CM Kamal Nath. He was MLA from Congress 4 times. He contested the assembly elections a total of 7 times and was a minister twice in Digvijaya Singh government. In 2018, he won the assembly elections from Chhindwara seat. He had resigned from the post of MLA for Kamal Nath. Kamal Nath remained on the post of Chief Minister by winning from Chhindwara in the subsequent by-election. He was the pro tem speaker in the Kamal Nath government. He has also been the Chairman of Cooperative Bank for two decades.

