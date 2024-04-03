Lok Sabha Elections: ‘Na Humara MP, Na Hi MLA…’ CM Mohan Yadav Rebuffs Complaining Locals In Chhindwara; Video Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A controversial video of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen turning down some complaining locals of Chhindwara. The viral video shows CM Yadav telling a group of people who sought development works, that since the public did not vote for BJP and neither the MP nor the MLA belongs to his party, then what work does the government owe them. The video is set to be shot in Chhindwara, the turf of Congress leader and MLA Kamal Nath.

According to information, some locals in Chhindwara came to CM Mohan Yadav, questioning development works, in response to which he said, "When we did not get the votes, the MP is not ours, the MLA is not ours, then what is our work?"

Small minded people: Congress

Congress has also taken cognisance of the video and launched attack on CM Yadav for his remarks. Congress leader Supriya Srinate shared the video on her X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “This is Mohan Yadav, the Chief Minister of BJP in Madhya Pradesh. When the people of Chhindwara came with work, he started threatening them. ‘If they did not vote, the MP is not ours, the councilor is not ours, the MLA is not ours, then why should we work?’ Shame on these small hearted and even more small minded people.”

Chhindwara election on April 19

Notably, two days ago CM Yadav was on Chhindwara tour. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party had won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Congress was able to save only Chhindwara seat. Former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath had won this seat. This time too, Congress has made Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath its candidate from Chhindwara, while BJP has made Vivek Bunty Sahu its candidate. Voting on this seat is to be held on 19th April, hence the entire BJP's focus is on Chhindwara seat.