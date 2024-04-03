 MP: Masked Men Attack Toll Plaza On Gwalior-Jhansi Road, Open Fire; 2 Employees Run For Life, Dead (CCTV)
MP: Masked Men Attack Toll Plaza On Gwalior-Jhansi Road, Open Fire; 2 Employees Run For Life, Dead (CCTV)

The incident occurred around midnight at the Dagarai toll plaza in the district, and was captured on CCTV footage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 02:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a dozen masked goons attacked a toll plaza in Datia on Tuesday midnight and opened fire. The accused brutally thrashed the toll employees. As two of them ran for life, they fell into a well and died.

The incident occurred around midnight at the Dagarai toll plaza in the district, and was captured on CCTV footage.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Shrinivas Parihar from Haryana and Shivaji Kandele from Nagpur. Their bodies were retrieved from a nearby well.

Reports suggest that around 10-12 masked assailants on 4 bikes arrived at the toll plaza in the Chirula police station area of the Gwalior-Jhansi highway. Two of the goons barged in the cabin and brutally beat the employees on duty, whereas others grabbed the collar of one of the employees through the window and banged his head. They opened fire at the toll itself, causing chaos. After 15-20 minutes, the assailants fled the scene.

SDOP Priyanka Mishra confirmed that unknown assailants attacked and fired at the toll plaza, causing panic among the workers. In the ensuing commotion, two employees fell into the well, leading to their tragic demise.

The reason for the assault is unknown. A case has been filed against the unidentified attackers, and their arrest is expected soon.

