 MP: 80-Year-Old Man Ties Knot With 34-Year-Old Bride After Social Media Romance
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: 80-Year-Old Man Ties Knot With 34-Year-Old Bride After Social Media Romance

MP: 80-Year-Old Man Ties Knot With 34-Year-Old Bride After Social Media Romance

Their story serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and can find its way into the unlikeliest of hearts.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming story of contemporary love that appears to transcend age barriers, Baluram Bagri, an 80-year-old man from Magaria village near Susner tehsil of Agar district in Madhya Pradesh, and Shiela Ingle, a 34-year-old woman from Amravati, Maharashtra, have exchanged vows in a unique union that has captivated the community.

Read Also
MP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Aunt Remarries 16-Year-Old Niece In Khargone, Elopes With Her; Had Sexual...
article-image

The couple's decision to marry was met with surprise and joy by their friends and family. In a beautiful ceremony at the Susner Court, surrounded by loved ones, Baluram and Shiela exchanged garlands and vows, solidifying their commitment to each other. The couple later exchanged garlands at the Hanuman temple, creating a memory that will surely be cherished for years to come.

Read Also
Indore: Landlord Forces 17-Year-Old Tenant, Her Friend To Perform Obscene Dance; Arrested
article-image

Sharing their journey from strangers to friends to a couple, Baluram and Shiela explained that their story began on social media, where they struck up a friendship that blossomed into a deep affection. Despite the significant age gap, their bond grew stronger, leading them to take the momentous step of marriage.

Baluram's active presence on social media played a crucial role in their romance, highlighting the power of technology to bring people together across generations and distances. Their story serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and can find its way into the unlikeliest of hearts. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Breach 45°C Mark By April End; Gwalior-Chambal To Remain Hottest

MP Weather Update: Temperature To Breach 45°C Mark By April End; Gwalior-Chambal To Remain Hottest

MP: 80-Year-Old Man Ties Knot With 34-Year-Old Bride After Social Media Romance

MP: 80-Year-Old Man Ties Knot With 34-Year-Old Bride After Social Media Romance

PepsiCo India To Invest Rs 1,266 Crore In New Flavour Manufacturing Facility In Ujjain

PepsiCo India To Invest Rs 1,266 Crore In New Flavour Manufacturing Facility In Ujjain

MP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Aunt Remarries 16-Year-Old Niece In Khargone, Elopes With Her; Had Sexual...

MP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Aunt Remarries 16-Year-Old Niece In Khargone, Elopes With Her; Had Sexual...

Indore: Owner, Manager Booked For Running Pub Beyond Deadline

Indore: Owner, Manager Booked For Running Pub Beyond Deadline