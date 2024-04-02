MP: 80-Year-Old Man Ties Knot With 34-Year-Old Bride After Social Media Romance

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming story of contemporary love that appears to transcend age barriers, Baluram Bagri, an 80-year-old man from Magaria village near Susner tehsil of Agar district in Madhya Pradesh, and Shiela Ingle, a 34-year-old woman from Amravati, Maharashtra, have exchanged vows in a unique union that has captivated the community.

The couple's decision to marry was met with surprise and joy by their friends and family. In a beautiful ceremony at the Susner Court, surrounded by loved ones, Baluram and Shiela exchanged garlands and vows, solidifying their commitment to each other. The couple later exchanged garlands at the Hanuman temple, creating a memory that will surely be cherished for years to come.

Sharing their journey from strangers to friends to a couple, Baluram and Shiela explained that their story began on social media, where they struck up a friendship that blossomed into a deep affection. Despite the significant age gap, their bond grew stronger, leading them to take the momentous step of marriage.

Baluram's active presence on social media played a crucial role in their romance, highlighting the power of technology to bring people together across generations and distances. Their story serves as a reminder that love knows no boundaries and can find its way into the unlikeliest of hearts.