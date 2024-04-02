MP Shocker: 24-Year-Old Aunt Remarries 16-Year-Old Niece In Khargone, Elopes With Her; Had Sexual Relations With Multiple Women

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre turn of events, a 24-year-old married woman remarried her 16-year-old niece in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district. The police said that the accused woman lured the minor girl into a relationship on the pretext of a better life, and the dup eloped.

Both of them were traced after the family's complaint, and the accused woman has been arrested.

Accused woman had multiple lesbian affairs

What makes this case even more shocking is the revelation that the accused was allegedly involved in similar lesbian relationships with several other women before her first marriage with a man.

Local police claimed that at least eight to ten such relationships have come to light, painting a disturbing picture of manipulation and abuse.

The police have taken the aunt into custody, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing. The town of Khargone is reeling from the shock of these revelations, with many residents expressing disbelief and outrage at the aunt's actions.

Husband unaware of wife’s sexuality

This disturbing saga unfolded when the family of the niece and the woman noticed their inexplicable disappearance, leading to the shocking revelation of this bizarre incident.

According to the family, the aunt had been nurturing an illicit relationship with her niece for some time. She lured the minor by promising her a better life, only to forcibly marry her. The husband of the accused woman was unaware of his wife’s sexuality.

Barud police informed us that a 24-year-old married woman has been arrested in connection with the marriage and sexual exploitation of her niece. This woman has also been in relationships with other women. At present, she has been arrested and sent to jail.

Aunt elopes with niece on the pretext of shopping.

Police informed us that the accused entered into the wedlock with a man from Umarkhali village in Khargone about a year ago. After a few days, she started luring her 16-year-old niece and making her a victim of her lust. A month ago, she took her to Khargone city on the pretext of shopping, only to never return.

Following this, family members lodged the duo's missing complaint. Later, the police got information about their whereabouts. Police recovered a woman and a minor from Sagarkuti in Pithampur's Dhar district and have taken them into custody.

During the interrogation, some startling revelations came to the fore. The accused informed the police that they got married at a hotel and later started living together. To earn their livelihood, the accused woman would sell footwear.

The accused has been arrested.