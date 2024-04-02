Indore: Owner, Manager Booked For Running Pub Beyond Deadline

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Another pub was found open beyond its prescribed time limit when an IPS officer reached the spot on the information of a dispute under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction late on Sunday. It is said that a customer and the pub manager had an argument over some issue. The police also found a broken bottle at the spot. A case was registered against the pub owner and the manager and further investigation was launched. Surprisingly, the state excise department was unaware about the pub operating till late night.

ACP (Vijay Nagar) Krishan Lalchandani and his team reached the Striker Pub at Skye Corporate building around 12.30 am after information of a dispute between a customer and the pub employees. Lalchandani said that the pub was operating beyond the time limit. So far, information was received that a resort owner along with his wife came to the pub and he had an argument with a pub employee over booking a table late.

When the officer reached the pub, he heard the sound of music and more than 20 people were there. After seeing the police, the pub owner and manager fled the scene. A case was registered against owner Shubham Madeshia and manager Ramnarayan under section 188 of the IPC. An excise department officer said that he was unaware about the dispute in the pub and the raid by the police inside the pub.

It is noteworthy that IPS Lalchandani had raided COD pub in the Vijay Nagar and Mr Skull pub on Bypass a few days ago and took strict action against the pub owners after finding irregularities. In both the incidents, the state excise officer took action after the raids by the police.