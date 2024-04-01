Indore: 3 Youths Pose As Out-Station Passengers To Loot Cab Driver Of Car & Cash In Desire Of Lavish Life

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three youths from Indore allegedly posed as out-station passengers and robbed a cab driver of car, Rs 8000 cash and two mobile phones on Sunday evening. The accused men brutally assaulted the innocent cab driver after reaching Omkareshwar. The matter came to light on Monday and all three of them were arrested on the complaint of the victim in Indore’s Simrol area.

According to information, Sahib Ali (22), a taxi driver, was driving three unidentified passengers to Omkareshwar on Sunday. He picked the three men from Indore’s Phoenix Mall and left for Omkareshwar.

After reaching the destination, one of the passengers grabbed Sahib from behind, while the others started to assault him brutally. They tied his hands and legs with ropes, covered his mouth with cloth, and robbed him of his belongings, including Rs 8000 cash and 2 of his mobile phones.

The miscreants then threw Sahib in a jungle near Ratvi Road and fled with his car (Swift Dzire) along with the stolen valuables. Sahib also sustained injuries and is currently recieving treatement.

Held in 24 hours

As informed, prompt action was taken by the police. Superintendent Sunil Mehta formed a special team including Additional Superintendent Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi and Deputy Superintendent Umakant Chaudhary, to investigate the case. After cheking CCTV footage and other evidence, the police managed to arrest the 3 suspects within 24 hours.

According to police, the arrested individuals were identified as Sandeep (22), Krishna (20) and one minor accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime, stating financial distress and a desire for a lavish lifestyle as the reason.

A case has been registered by the police under section 394 of the Indian Penal Code, regarding the matter.