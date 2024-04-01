Indore: Bikers Abduct 15-Yr-Old Girl, Traffic Cops Give Chase & Catch Accused |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, two bikers abducted a 15-year-old girl from near Khajrana Square on Sunday evening but their bid failed as the girl somehow managed to make some gestures to catch the attention of traffic cops on duty who promptly gave chase for more than 1.5 kilometres and managed to catch the accused and freed the girl from their clutches. The people there thrashed the accused and they were handed over to the Khajrana police station staff.

Traffic subedar Brijraj Ajnar, constables Vijay Jatwal, Udham Singh and Bhushan were deployed at the Khajrana Square for traffic management. A police constable saw that a girl sitting between two youths on a bike was seeking help. Policemen immediately informed traffic subedar Ajnar after which Ajnar and other policemen started to chase the accused and managed to catch them near Bengali Square.

The girl was rescued and in the meantime, both the accused tried to flee leaving their bike. However, they were caught by Ajnar and Jatwal after a chase of about 300 metres. Seeing this people gathered on the spot and thrashed both the men. When they were taken to Khajrana police station, the policeman said that the incident took place under Tilak Nagar police station jurisdiction. Later, the accused were handed over to the Tilak Nagar police station staff.

Traffic subedar Ajnar informed the Free Press that the girl, a resident of the Hira Nagar area of the city, was waiting for the bus when one of the accused offered to drop her at her destination instead of waiting for the bus. When the girl came closer, another accused came from the back and forced her to sit on the bike and they sped away with her on their bike.

Tilak Nagar police station in charge Ajay Nair said that the accused named Shubham and Lucky were arrested and were booked under the relevant sections of the IPC. The accused didn’t know the girl and after seeing her alone, they tried to abduct her. The accused are being questioned for their motive to abduct the girl.