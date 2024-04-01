Indore: Class IX Student Goes Out With Friends To Celebrate Rang Panchami, Drowns In Pond |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, a 15-year-old boy, Pawan who had gone to play Holi with five of his friends on the occasion of Rang Panchami without informing his parents drowned in Tikriya Badshah pond in Banganga police station jurisdiction on Saturday.

His friends returned in the evening but kept mum about the incident despite being asked about Pawan. They came out with the truth on early Sunday morning when asked sternly.

Thereafter, rescue teams rushed to the spot and his body was retrieved from the pond. According to his friends, the deceased got down in deep water and began to drown. They tried to rescue him but could not retrieve him. Afraid, they ran away from the spot.

However, the family members suspect that it was not a mere accident and could be an intentional act as the boys ran away from the spot and did not inform anyone.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Pawan son of Nakul Vishwakarma, a resident of Ramnagar. He was a student of IX standard. The deceased's father Nakul said that Pawan had gone to play Holi with his five friends without informing family members. He did not return till night and they had searched for him in the area and also went to the police station to file a missing complaint.

When he asked his friends, they informed him that Pawan had not gone with them and misled the family members. The boy is the youngest child of his parents and has an elder brother and sister. The police began a probe into the case to determine the circumstances under which the incident occurred.