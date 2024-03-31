Indore: 2 Green Corridors On Rangpanchami To Give New Life To Three Patients

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The kidneys and liver of brain dead Sriramulu Konjati, a senior scientist at Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology were transplanted on Saturday. For this, two green corridors were created. His body organs will give new life to three people. This was the 54th green corridor in the city.

The green corridor for liver was created between 11.49 am and 11.57 am between Vishesh Jupiter Hospital and Shalby Hospital while the green corridor for kidney was created between 11.42 am and 11.50 am from Vishesh Jupiter Hospital to Choithram Hospital.

After the family's approval, the Brain Death Certification Committee of four medical teams legally certified the patient's brain death.

One kidney of Konjati is being transplanted to a 42-year-old registered female patient at Vishesh Jupiter Hospital, the other kidney to a 47-year-old registered male patient at Choithram Hospital and the liver to a 47-year-old registered male patient from Shalby Hospital.

Konjati was working as a senior scientist at the famous nuclear research centre Raja Ramanna Center for Advanced Technology. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The corridor was continuously monitored by Divisional Commissioner Deepak Singh, Dean of MGM Medical College and Secretary of Indore Society for Organ Donation, Dr Sanjay Dixit and under the coordination of Nodal Officer Dr Manish Purohit, Shubham Verma and Nidhi Sharma.