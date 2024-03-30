Rang Panchami Special: Indore Basks In Gair Glory, Bhopal & Ujjain Cheer With Gulal

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2024
Indore celebrated its Faag Yatra (Rangpanchmi 2024) with huge pomp and show on Saturday.
For the first time, MP CM Mohan Yadav attended Indore's famous Gair at Rajwada, along with minister Kailash Vijavargiya.
CM Yadav was seen enthusiastic on the occasion as he showered water on lakhs of youths playing colour.
The state capital Bhopal too celebrated Rang Panchami with much fervour and joy.
From elders to children, every person was seen playing with the gulal (colours).
Bhopalis soaking in the festivities.
The Gair actually started from Ujjain after a special Bhasm Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple. With vehicles spraying gulal, people also enjoyed Ujjain's special 'Thandai'
Denizens were seen wearing different shades on in the Ujjain's Gair.
Youths paint Ujjain with colours.
People of all age groups bask in the festivities.
