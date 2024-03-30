Best Dhabas To Visit In Indore For Mouth-Watering Desi Food

By: Harshita Maheshwari | March 30, 2024
Do you also crave to eat spicy 'Chatakedar' meal? Here, we get you a list of dhabas in Indore you must explore with your loved ones.
1. Nanaksar Dhaba: Location- Scheme no 78, near Prestige college. Nanaksar owns multiple outlets in the city. Their entire menu is flavourful, but their Kheer is a must try!
2. Rajaram Dhaba Location- Malwa Mill Square. It serves finger-licking food at a very economic price. Must Try: Kadhai Paneer.
3. Meghdoot Dhaba, located at Dewas Naka serves you tasty, spicy food in dhaba style. Must Try: Sev-Tamatar
4. Jaspal Dhaba, located at By Pass Road, serves delicious food for family dinner. Must Try: Makka Butter Roti and Sarso Da Saag.
5. Rajput Dhaba Location: Agra bombay road, near maharana pratap bridge, is a place to make your evening perfect with the family that too at affordable prices. Must Try: Kurkuri Bhindi
So where and when are you planning to visit Dhaba to make your day perfect!
Thanks For Reading!