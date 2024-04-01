 Indore: Landlord Forces 17-Year-Old Tenant, Her Friend To Perform Obscene Dance; Arrested
PTIUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 08:19 PM IST
article-image
Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly forcing his 17-year-old tenant and her friend to perform an obscene dance in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.

The 45-year-old accused allegedly forced the girl, a student of nursing, and her friend to perform an obscene dance when the latter came to visit her at her accommodation in the Pardeshipura police station area on the night of March 30, an official said.

The accused, who was said to be inebriated at the time, also allegedly beat the girl and her friend with a dog leash, he said.

A first information report was registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The landlord's minor son was also allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

Notice issued to minor son

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said the accused landlord was arrested, and a notice has been issued to his minor son.

A detailed investigation has been initiated into the incident, he said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has also taken cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the police.

Indore's CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said, "We have written to the police asking for a report about the girl's condition and legal steps it has taken in the matter."

