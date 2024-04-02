Bhopal: Bid To Convert Wife, Alleges Ex-Govt Official

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired government official has alleged that his wife is under the spell of two women and wants to quit Hinduism and convert to another religion. The official's family is planning to take help of the police and counsellors to persuade the woman not to switch faiths.

The 67-year old man said that it all started some two weeks back when his wife, 63, developed knee problem.

One day two women came to their house and sought work. They said that they were ready to work as housemaids. During conversation, the women came to know of his wife’s ailment and claimed they could cure it. The family agreed and brought oil and some medicines from them and started using them. The two even took her to a place in Shivnagar area of the city.

After sometime the woman started feeling better. She then started paying attention to the 'speeches and stories' told by the two during the medication process.

The woman suddenly developed a dislike for Hindu rituals and beliefs and started adopting rituals of another religious faith Due to change in her lifestyle, the entire family were disturbed.

The old man said "I think that the two women have given some sedatives to my wife, and under its influence my wife is behaving abnormally".

He also added that the two women and his wife are putting pressure on them to leave the Hindu religion and adopt another religion. He also fears that if they did not fall in line, the two women can harm the whole family.

He added that his wife is asking his son to convert his religion.

He claimed that he is going to file complaint with the police and also going to call some counsellors to heal his wife.