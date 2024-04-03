Bhopal: 61,000 Streetlights In City Still Darkness Looms In Posh Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the presence of around 61,000 streetlights in the state capital, several lanes and bylanes plunge into darkness as the night falls . Darkness looms in many pockets including posh colonies of the city as many of the streetlights are not functioning. The residents of many localities have been facing tremendous inconvenience due to the defunct streetlights. The residents feel unsafe and vulnerable commuting on roads sans streetlights. The commuters are unable to negotiate the potholes on the roads and also the stray animals due to darkness leading to accidents.

Congress corporator Guddu Chouhan said the safety and the security of the residents have been compromised as many streetlights are not functioning in areas including posh colonies. “Many stretches remain in darkness due to defunct streetlights causing safety concern for the residents. Incidents of dog bites cases are on rise and so the people avoid venturing out of the house in pitch darkness at night. Dark stretches give a harrowing time to commuters and residents and the anti-social elements take advantage of the darkness to carry out their activities,” said the corporator.

There are around 61,000 streetlights in Bhopal, of which 20,000 were replaced in 2018 by Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL). The company needs to maintain these streetlights for 15 years. The repair and maintenance of the rest of the streetlights is the responsibility of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Jitendra Singh, Smart city officer, said, “Smart City administration is doing the maintenance of all 20,000 streetlights which were replaced in 2018.”

BMC Additional commissioner Ranveer Singh told Free Press that the civic body is paying Rs 16 crore towards electricity bills every month. “Sometimes due to financial issues, the outsourced contractors maintaining the streetlights are not paid and so they take a long in repairing the street lights. But still we try our level best to ensure timely payment.”